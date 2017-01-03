Sports Listen

Police: 2 Vegas officers, 2 others hurt in hit-run DUI crash

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:18 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say four people were hurt, including two Las Vegas police officers, and a man was arrested on drunken driving and hit-and-run charges after allegedly crashing into a patrol cruiser.

None of the injuries was described as serious after the 7 p.m. Monday crash on Sahara Avenue, several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer Larry Hadfield says a Pontiac sedan that police say left the scene was found a short time later about two blocks away.

The alleged driver, 31-year-old Joseph Brunetti, was jailed pending an initial court appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Hadfield says the officers were investigating an earlier traffic accident when the Pontiac hit the patrol vehicle and the patrol vehicle hit the people.

