Police: Drug dealers used Cape Cod home of Kennedy relatives

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:55 pm
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police on Cape Cod say two men were dealing fentanyl out of a home owned by a family related to the Kennedys without the family’s knowledge.

Barnstable police charged Troy Monteiro and Trevor Rose with multiple drug crimes Wednesday. Authorities say they seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl worth about $40,000.

Records show the Hyannisport property is owned by a limited liability corporation managed by Robert Sargent “Bobby” Shriver III, son of the late Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She founded the program that became the Special Olympics.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2k8yWkl ) that police allege Monteiro and Rose used the Shriver’s home with the help of the property’s caretaker, whose name was not released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Monteiro and Rose are represented by lawyers.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

U.S. News
