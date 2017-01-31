Sports Listen

Trending:

NavyHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Florida pastor caught…

Police: Florida pastor caught with man’s wife, flees naked

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:21 am < a min read
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports (http://on.tdo.com/2kmThSX ) police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 17. The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence. The husband took the pastor’s clothes, wallet and car keys and later agreed to return the items following negotiations with police.

Video posted online shows Simmons asking for forgiveness from his congregation at Tallahassee’s Jacob Chapel, saying “you cannot defend sin.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Florida pastor caught…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended