Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story The Latest: Freezing rain arrives in central US ice storm
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man ran down…

Police: Man ran down 2 people on purpose, then went to bar

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:24 am
Share

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man intentionally ran down his girlfriend and another man, then walked to a bar where he had a couple of drinks and played video games. One of the victims later died.

The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2jrrhdH ) reports that Stefan Scerba, of Oxford, was held on $3 million bond after his arraignment Thursday on charges including murder.

Police say Scerba and his girlfriend were helping Alford Craine with a car issue Wednesday when an argument ensued.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Witnesses told police Scerba aimed a gun at both of them, then jumped in his pickup truck and reversed it into them. Craine died at a hospital. Scerba’s girlfriend’s arms were broken.

Advertisement

Scerba was arrested at a friend’s house after he left the bar.

He told police Craine threatened him with a gun.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man ran down…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story The Latest: Freezing rain arrives in central US ice storm