Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Police: 7 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Miami home
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man who fled…

Police: Man who fled officers, pulled gun is fatally shot

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 10:24 pm
Share

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says a driver was fatally shot after pulling a gun on officers in northwest Georgia.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2itrBZu ) reports that the GBI says Canton police officers saw the driver Saturday about 10:10 p.m. parked outside a closed business.

GBI spokesman Rich Bahan says after speaking to officer the driver sped off, striking an officer.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Advertisement

Police say the car crossed into Woodstock at about 2 a.m. and officers used a tire deflating device to stop the car.

Police blocked all lanes on I-75 northbound as officers pursued the driver. They say he got out of his car holding a gun. Two Woodstock police officers fired at the driver. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities did not identify the driver or the officers.

The GBI is investigating.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man who fled…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Police: 7 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Miami home