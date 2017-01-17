Police: New York man faints, struck by hit-and-run driver

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a 51-year-old hairstylist was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver after he fainted on his cigarette break and fell into oncoming traffic.

Luis Melendez was struck by a black Ford Econoline conversion van around 11:30 a.m. Monday after he fell onto the street in front of the West 35th Street salon where he worked.

Witnesses say Melendez was having a cigarette with a customer when he became dizzy and passed out. The barber was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Melendez’s wife tells WNBC-TV that her husband will have to undergo reconstructive surgery after breaking every bone in his face.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the van.