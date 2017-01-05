Police seeking gunmen in 2 deaths at Indianapolis restaurant

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:48 am
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are searching for two gunmen who they believe killed two restaurant workers during a robbery.

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing two men wearing hooded sweatshirts with handguns entering Jordan’s Fish and Chicken on the city’s east side, jumping over the counter and running out a couple minutes later.

Police Maj. Richard Riddle says investigators believe the shootings happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. A relative called police about 1 a.m. Wednesday after finding the two slain men.

Restaurant co-owner Ameer Saadeh tells The Indianapolis Star that both men were employees. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry says the two killed were Jordanian citizens.

The state-run Petra news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Sabah Rafei as saying the Jordanian Embassy in Washington was working with local authorities over the slayings.

