Police: West Virginia homeless man accused in machete attack

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 8:24 pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a homeless man has been charged in a machete attack on another homeless man, who was then thrown into a frigid river.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2i6aP0u ) reports the attack occurred Sunday morning in the Kanawha City section of Charleston.

Charleston police Lt. Steve Cooper says 23-year-old Brandon Thompson of Charleston was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. Cooper says 19-year-old victim Brandon Robinson hasn’t been located and could be dead. A police diver search was suspended due to cold temperatures.

Cooper says witnesses reported Thompson allegedly repeatedly hit Robinson with a machete, stomped on his head, then dragged him and threw him in the Kanawha River.

Thompson was taken to the South Charleston Regional Jail to await arraignment. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

