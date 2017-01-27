Sports Listen

Principal pleads not guilty to federal child porn charges

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:10 am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A fired Kentucky high school principal has pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges.

Media report that former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Louisville to answer to the charges.

He was indicted this month on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography. He has also pleaded not guilty to 63 state child porn charges.

Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Brady Oberholtzer said in a federal complaint that Goodlett admitted to Kentucky State Police investigators that he has a pornography addiction, and that as principal of LaRue County High School, he searched for nude pictures on students’ confiscated phones.

Schools superintendent Sam Sanders announced his firing not long after Goodlett was arrested at his Elizabethtown home in October.

