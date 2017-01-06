Prosecutor: Durst poses threat to witnesses in murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say millionaire Robert Durst is a danger to witnesses in his murder case.

Prosecutors will ask a judge Friday to let them preserve testimony from several witnesses in case they get killed before any trial. They want to keep the names of at least two witnesses secret for now to protect their identities.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin alleges Durst has killed two people who had information in the mysterious disappearance of his wife and was prepared to kill others standing in his way.

Defense lawyers say those claims are absurd because Durst is frail and behind bars.

Lewin says in court papers that Durst killed his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 because she was prepared to speak with police about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife in New York.