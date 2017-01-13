Prosecutor: Man accused in machete attack stalked victim

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says a North Carolina man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete had been stalking her after their breakup.

Local media organizations report 20-year-old Neel Salil Mehta of Cary is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police in the community of Apex say 18-year-old Priyanka Kumari was walking home from a school bus stop Thursday when she was attacked.

District Attorney Anna Davis says Kumari suffered wounds to her face, neck and hands. The prosecutor also says investigators determined that Mehta had been sending Kumari threatening emails and had been planning the attack for several days.

A judge set Mehta’s bond at $2 million. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.