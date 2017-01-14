Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Second-grader hit at crosswalk in critical condition Next Story Funeral held for Orlando sergeant gunned down
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Protesters say Trump can't…

Protesters say Trump can’t ‘bury the Statue of Liberty’

By BEN NUCKOLS January 14, 2017 12:19 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A standing-room-only crowd has packed a historic African-American church in Washington for one of dozens of rallies around the nation supporting immigrant rights.

People attending Saturday included immigrants who lack legal permission to be in the country and their relatives and supporters. Also present were elected officials and representatives of labor and women’s groups. A line to enter Metropolitan AME Church stretched nearly a city block.

Speakers denounced President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said the American people would not allow Trump “to bury the Statue of Liberty.”

Advertisement

Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations across the country in what they’re calling a “first salvo” against Trump’s pledged hard line on immigration.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Protesters say Trump can't…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Second-grader hit at crosswalk in critical condition Next Story Funeral held for Orlando sergeant gunned down