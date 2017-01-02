Sports Listen

Recovery efforts resuming for small plane carrying 6

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:57 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say recovery efforts are resuming in the search for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie, near Cleveland.

The city of Cleveland said Monday morning that weather conditions are favorable for searching, with light winds and fairly calm waters. Seven vessels and four dive teams are taking part in waters 35-45 feet deep.

The city says there have been multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where a plane carrying a family of four and two neighbors departed late Thursday. Police say they have confirmed that a bag recovered Sunday was from the aircraft. No details have been released. It was found near a private harbor in a small lakeside community.

The other debris hadn’t been verified as from the plane.

U.S. News
