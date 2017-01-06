Sports Listen

Scene of fire in rural Oregon was murder-suicide; 5 dead

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:54 pm
HUBBARD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the scene of a fire in rural western Oregon appears to have been a murder-suicide. Three children were shot to death, a woman was beaten to death, and a man died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an autopsy determined how the five died. Their bodies were pulled from a home near Hubbard after it and two other buildings on the property were set on fire on Tuesday.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that all three children and the man died of a gunshot wound to the head. The woman died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The residence belonged to Erin Kroeker, 39 and Keith Kroeker, 42, and their three children.

U.S. News
