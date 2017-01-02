Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story 2 killed in crash following Connecticut carjacking, chase
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Report: Delaware man wounded…

Report: Delaware man wounded in Istanbul attack played dead

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:00 am
Share

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived the attack by playing dead.

William Jacob Raak told NBC News he survived the attack by playing dead and staying silent and motionless, even after being shot.

WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2i0RQ8g ) reports that Raak’s brother says the 35-year-old, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called around 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve to say he’d been shot in the leg. Michael Raak says his brother was visiting friends in Istanbul.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing at people partying inside. At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.

Advertisement

Topics:
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Report: Delaware man wounded…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story 2 killed in crash following Connecticut carjacking, chase