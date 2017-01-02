Report: Delaware man wounded in Istanbul attack played dead

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived the attack by playing dead.

William Jacob Raak told NBC News he survived the attack by playing dead and staying silent and motionless, even after being shot.

WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2i0RQ8g ) reports that Raak’s brother says the 35-year-old, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called around 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve to say he’d been shot in the leg. Michael Raak says his brother was visiting friends in Istanbul.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing at people partying inside. At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.