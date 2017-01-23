Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sheriff: Deputy tried to…

Sheriff: Deputy tried to kill woman he had been defrauding

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 1:52 pm
Share

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Florida tried to kill a woman he had been defrauding.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told reporters Monday that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.

Knight said when the woman entrusted Bybee with her dog, the deputy sold the dog through Craigslist.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Knight said Bybee was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the deputy’s fingerprint was found on checks totaling $65,000 that the victim said had been fraudulently signed.

Advertisement

Days later, Knight said Bybee attempted to kill the woman and make it look like a suicide.

Bybee was held without bail on attempted murder and other charges. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sheriff: Deputy tried to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News