Sinkhole at car wash swallows truck weighing 55,000 pounds

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — No one was injured, but the sight of a 55,000-pound tractor-trailer being partially swallowed by a sinkhole created some excitement in north Georgia.

News outlets report the large truck fell into the sinkhole Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a car wash northeast of Atlanta. Crews were working throughout the day to remove the truck, which has its front two wheels sticking up in the air.

Oakwood police Capt. Zachary Brackett says the truck was carrying 1,600 gallons of water at the time. Crews emptied the tanks, but they were still unable to lift the truck out of the 10-foot hole Tuesday evening.

Oakwood Public Works department officials say the sinkhole appears to have been caused by an old storm drain that caved in.