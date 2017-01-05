Sports Listen

Sisters traveling to see dying father kicked off plane

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:38 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two sisters say they were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight after authorities deemed them a threat, and it cost them the chance to see their dying father.

It happened Monday as Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, were on the plane in Orlando, waiting to take off for North Carolina.

Baker tells Orlando television station WKMG (http://bit.ly/2iIFvqo ) she got a text message that her father had just hours to live.

Baker says she went to tell her sister, but a flight attendant told her to sit down. Hartman had a panic attack and Baker accused the flight attendant of not being compassionate. The captain was alerted and airport security escorted them off the plane.

Their father died shortly thereafter.

Allegiant officials told the station they are investigating.

Topics:
Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News
