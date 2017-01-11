Sports Listen

Snapchat video shows Jimmy John’s workers playing with dough

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 8:31 am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Jimmy John’s restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough.

Local news outlets reported Tuesday that footage taken inside the Jacksonville restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.

Franchise owners James and Rebecca Williams say in a statement that the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident. They say they don’t condone the employees’ behavior and appropriate action has been taken to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

WJXT-TV reports state inspectors who visited the restaurant found that the dough was never used after the incident. Their report shows the employees involved were fired.

U.S. News
