Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story A look at other deadly attacks at US airports
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Southern storm set to…

Southern storm set to wallop parts of Carolinas and Virginia

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JEFF MARTIN January 7, 2017 3:03 am
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted a wide swath of the South overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots amid reports of car crashes as many braced for up to a foot of snow in parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

New North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was supposed to have been sworn in Saturday at an outdoor ceremony attended by thousands. He instead rushed through a 20-minute indoor oath-taking Friday.

“Consider yourselves the chosen few,” Cooper jokingly told family, friends and well-wishers able to attend his swearing-in Friday.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Much of North Carolina is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday and southeast Virginia was under a blizzard warning. Meanwhile, ice and snow on some roads in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia made driving hazardous.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Southern storm set to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story A look at other deadly attacks at US airports