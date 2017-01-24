Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Special toilet at U.…

Special toilet at U. Mich. takes aim at urine-to-fertilizer

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER January 24, 2017 2:12 pm
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has installed a special toilet and urinal in a campus engineering building that take aim at converting human urine into agricultural fertilizers.

The split-bowl toilet is designed to send solid waste to a treatment plant, but route urine to a holding tank. Urine diverted from the toilet and urinal will be treated and eventually used to create fertilizers for agricultural use.

Tuesday’s opening of the facilities at the G.G. Brown building on the university’s Ann Arbor campus coincides with the launch of a survey to understand public opinion surrounding the technology.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The multi-state research effort is part of a $3 million National Science Foundation-funded project that’s billed as the country’s largest program examining the technological requirements and social attitudes related to urine-based fertilizers.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Special toilet at U.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended