Student rescued after falling through frozen pond by school

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 2:23 pm
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Police say a student from a Connecticut center that provides behavioral and developmental services fell through a frozen pond and had to be rescued.

Police and firefighters responded to Adelbrook in Cromwell on Wednesday morning for a report that a student was standing on the ice in the middle of a pond.

Officers tried to persuade the boy to walk off the pond. The ice cracked, and he became submerged in chest-deep water.

Officials say officers threw him a rope, but he couldn’t hold onto it. A firefighter crawled out to the student. Both held onto a rope and were pulled ashore by the officers.

Officials say the boy was in the water for less than three minutes. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation but wasn’t hurt.

