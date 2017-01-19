Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Judge rejects plea deal in Iowa teen’s sex abuse case
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Suspect arrested in 1990…

Suspect arrested in 1990 killing of Miami Beach woman

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:01 am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A suspect in the slaying of a Miami Beach woman more than two decades ago has been arrested.

Media outlets report 53-year-old Dale Ewers faces charges of murder, sexual battery, armed robbery and kidnapping in Mercedes Perez’s death. He was arrested in Jamaica in October and extradited Wednesday to Florida.

Police say Ewers shot 34-year-old Perez to death inside her South Beach apartment in 1990 and raped her friend.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The case went unsolved for years until police say DNA evidence from the crime scene was tested in 2012, linking Ewers to Perez’s death. At that time, Ewers was living in Jamaica after having been deported there following a 2008 arrest on unrelated charges in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The lengthy extradition process held up his arrest.

It’s unclear if Ewers has an attorney.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Suspect arrested in 1990…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Judge rejects plea deal in Iowa teen’s sex abuse case