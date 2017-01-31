Sports Listen

Suspect in Tennessee armory shooting arrested in Detroit

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting 10 people at a party at a National Guard Armory in western Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 20-year-old Kyanedre Benson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit. The Jackson, Tennessee, man is being held without bond while he awaits an extradition hearing in Wayne County, Michigan.

Benson is facing 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred when a fight broke out at the armory in Brownsville late Friday night.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says two juveniles and eight adults were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear whether Benson has an attorney.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

