Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Could treated sewage be a tool against sea-level rise?
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Tamir Rice's mother upset…

Tamir Rice’s mother upset with Cleveland police probe

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 10:34 am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — The mother of Tamir Rice says she’s disappointed a Cleveland police officer who fired the shot that killed her son won’t face internal charges for use of force.

Samaria Rice says the officer and another who responded the day her son was killed should be fired.

Cleveland officials said Friday that internal disciplinary charges have been brought against the two white officers involved in killing the 12-year-old black boy.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in 2014. He was shot within seconds after the officers arrived.

Advertisement

The patrolman who shot Tamir is accused of lying on his Cleveland police application, but no internal charges were brought against him in the shooting.

A police union leader says the officers did nothing wrong that day.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Tamir Rice's mother upset…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Could treated sewage be a tool against sea-level rise?