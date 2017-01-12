Sports Listen

Tampa police officer shoots, wounds burglary suspect

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 1:14 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say an officer shot and injured a burglary suspect.

The incident unfolded just before 11 a.m. Thursday after Tampa police received a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived at the home and encountered the suspect.

Police said in a news release that the officer was in fear for his life and opened fire. They say the suspect is known to police and that there is a current warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation related to robbery and grand theft cases.

Investigators say the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No officers were injured.

The names and races of the suspect and the officers were not released.

U.S. News
