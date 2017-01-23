Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Tennessee highway lanes closed after sinkhole opens
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: California storm's…

The Latest: California storm’s tail end prompts flood fears

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:20 am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on winter storms in California (all times local):

6 a.m.

The tail end of a punishing winter storm is lashing California with thunderstorms and severe winds after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves over the weekend.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

A thunderstorm brought ashore hail early Monday northwest of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara County, where a tornado warning was briefly issued. No tornadoes were reported but wind gusts topped 60 mph.

Advertisement

Flood watches and warnings remained in place Monday for much of Southern California, a day after nearly 4 inches of rain fell south of Los Angeles, flooding roads and freeways, toppling trees and raising concerns about damaging mudslides.

The rain is expected to ease slightly but not taper off until Tuesday.

Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes where heavy snow is falling.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: California storm's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Tennessee highway lanes closed after sinkhole opens