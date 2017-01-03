Sports Listen

The Latest: Colorado searchers find child’s body in icy pond

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:37 pm
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a 6-year-old boy in suburban Denver (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Authorities believe they may have found the body of a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his suburban Denver home on New Year’s Eve.

The body of a child was found Tuesday in an icy pond by divers assisting in the search for David Puckett in Aurora. Police Chief Nick Metz said the body hasn’t been identified yet, but he told David’s family about the discovery because of their suspicions.

Metz said bloodhounds looking for the boy didn’t get good results but a scent picked up by a specialized dog led to the pond not far from David’s home.

The FBI, volunteers and Denver-area law enforcement agencies also have been helping search for the boy. Police say he has wandered off before.

U.S. News
