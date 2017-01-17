Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Man pleads guilty to killing 4 in Ohio, trying to kill 5th Next Story Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Dad of…

The Latest: Dad of girls missing 31 years waiting for call

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:10 pm
Share

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on two sisters reported missing in 1985 being found and their mother being charged (all times local):

2 p.m.

The father of two girls reported missing in Rhode Island in 1985 and now found in Texas says he wants to see his children, and he is waiting for them to get in touch.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Police announced Tuesday that Russell Yates’ daughters, Kelly and Kimberly, were found and their mother was arrested in Houston.

Advertisement

Asked whether the mother should be prosecuted, Yates says that won’t help anyone.

The girls were taken from their Warwick home when they were 10 months old and 3 years old.

Russell Yates tells reporters he has always been trying to find his children. He was told by police of Elaine Yates’ arrest on Monday.

Police said they gave his information to his daughters so they could get in touch with them. Their father says now, it’s up to them.

___

1 p.m.

Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested on Monday without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father has been informed and is “relieved.” It’s up to his daughters whether to contact him.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Dad of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Man pleads guilty to killing 4 in Ohio, trying to kill 5th Next Story Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel