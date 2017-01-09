Sports Listen

The Latest: East waits for thaw; West prepares for flooding

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:52 am
The Latest on storms causing a deep freeze on the East Coast and potential flooding in the West (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

As the East Coast waits to thaw out from a weekend icy mess, another storm is bringing rain and the potential of the worst flooding in more than a decade to the West Cast.

At least four deaths have been blamed on the East Coast storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and prompted schools in North Carolina to cancel classes Monday.

Out West, forecasters are warning of heavy rains in northern California and Nevada through the middle of the week along with an ice storm in Oregon.

In the East, the worst, lingering problems were expected in North Carolina where up to 10 inches of snow and sleet fell in places Saturday. The deep freeze followed. Forecasters predict temperatures won’t get above freezing in much of the state before Tuesday afternoon, a big problem in a place where officials depend on usually mild weather to melt away the ice and snow on less traveled routes.

