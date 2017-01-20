The Latest: Gas station worker: Woman ran in screaming

MARRERO, La. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in a town outside New Orleans (all times local):

10 a.m.

Authorities say a police officer and a woman have been shot outside a school just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the officer from Westwego was shot Friday in the neighboring town of Marrero. There was no immediate word on either his condition or the woman’s.

Advertisement

Archdiocese of New Orleans spokeswoman Sarah Comiskey McDonald says it happened outside Visitation of Our Lady School. She says the sheriff’s office must answer all other questions, including whether the woman was a school employee.

The school teaches pre-kindergarten through seventh grade students.

A message on its Facebook page said an incident Friday morning disrupted the school day, and children could be dropped off but all absences would be excused. It also said that a sixth-grade field trip had been canceled and all tests, quizzes and assignments would be postponed.

___

9 a.m.

Abdallah Aballah works at a gas station near where a police officer was shot, just cross the river from New Orleans. He said a woman ran in about 6:30 a.m. Friday screaming for someone to call 911.

He said he and some customers made calls. Aballah says he heard two shots, and customers ran outside.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, says a Westwego police officer was shot and that a woman also was shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the officer or the woman.

___

7:45 a.m.

A spokesman says a police officer has been shot in a town outside New Orleans.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a short statement Friday morning that they had an “officer down incident” in which a Westwego police officer was shot.

He says a female victim was also shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

There was no information on the condition of the officer or the victim.