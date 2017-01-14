The Latest: Indianapolis crews de-icing roads

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on ice storms in the central U.S. (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Indianapolis public works crews are expected to continue de-icing efforts throughout the weekend.

Officials say Saturday that the de-icing is in response to freezing rain that is expected to fall.

Advertisement

Forty drivers will be activated at 11 p.m. Saturday to cover roadways for any ice accumulation that develops overnight and into Sunday morning. Close attention will be given to bridges, overpasses and main roads.

Additional work crews will be placed on standby.

Winter storms are expected to add thick ice to already slick roads across the nation’s midsection. Freezing rain from one storm slammed the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday.

More freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation’s central corridor throughout most of the holiday weekend.

___

1:50 a.m.

States across the nation’s midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations.

The storm that began hammering the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday dumped freezing rain and was suspected in a fatal wreck in Missouri, where long stretches of freeways were ice-covered.

More freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation’s central corridor throughout most of the holiday weekend.

In Kansas, the state’s National Guard was mobilizing in advance of Saturday’s storm, designating roughly 200 guardsmen to patrol key roads and help motorists stranded by icy conditions. The teams of soldiers also were to provide emergency transportation for law enforcers and other emergency responders.