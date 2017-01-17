Sports Listen

The Latest: Police: Dismemberment suspect also raped woman

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 5:12 pm
KENNER, La. (AP) — The Latest on man accused of dismembering roommate (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who lived with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend is also charged with raping the ex-girlfriend.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser says Viusqui Perez-Espinosa was arrested on a rape charge in November, and charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice have now been added.

He says jealousy was a possible motive for killing Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, whose family reported him missing Nov. 13.

Glaser says the victim’s left arm was found Dec. 29 in a canal in St. John the Baptist Parish. He says a work crew about a mile away reported Jan. 12 that a floating trash bag appeared to hold a body part. That was also the day police learned that DNA showed the arm was Portales-Lara’s.

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Kenner’s police chief and the St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff say Viusqui Perez-Espinosa has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

He’s accused of killing Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, whose family reported him missing Nov. 13.

Police Lt. Brian McGregor says the victim was living with a woman whom Perez-Espinosa had left. He says Perez-Espinosa moved in with them after being evicted from another apartment.

McGregor says detectives found evidence of blood spatters and of a big pool of blood in the apartment Nov. 15. He says pieces of Portales-Lara’s body were found in a canal Dec. 29 and over the past two weeks.

The Associated Press

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

