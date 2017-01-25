Sports Listen

The Latest: Police search for Northern California prisoner

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:35 pm
KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two California prisoners who walked away from a minimum security facility (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

California authorities are on the lookout for an escaped prisoner serving time for assault with a deadly weapon.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday that they’ve captured one of two prisoners who walked away the night before from a Northern California minimum-security facility for inmate firefighters.

They say 27-year-old Brian Schueren of Orange County remains on the loose.

He was serving a four-year sentence at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, an hour’s drive from the Oregon border.

They say 47-year-old Eddy Edwards was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning along a road not far from the camp.

Authorities say the captured inmate is being taken to a state prison in Susanville, no longer eligible to serve his sentence at the camp.

10:15 a.m.

State prison officials say they’re looking for two inmates who walked away from a minimum security facility in far Northern California.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the two men were last accounted for late Tuesday in their housing unit.

They were part of an inmate firefighting crew based at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, a coastal community an hour’s drive from the Oregon border.

Authorities say Eddy Edwards is a 47-year-old from Glenn County. He’s serving a six-year sentence for making criminal threats and drunken driving.

And 27-year-old Brian Schueren of Orange County is serving four years following a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities ask anybody who knows their whereabouts to call local law enforcement.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

