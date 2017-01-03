The Latest: Prosecutor: Verdicts justice for Maui murder

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on the maximum sentence a man can face in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Maui County’s top prosecutor says justice was served with a jury finding a man guilty of murdering a pregnant woman and determining that the killing was especially cruel.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney John Kim says his office thanks the jury and sends condolences to Carly “Charli” Scott’s family.

The jury last week found Steven Capobianco guilty of murder in Scott’s death. She was five months pregnant with Capobianco’s child when she disappeared in 2014. On Tuesday, jurors agreed with prosecutors that the death was especially heinous and warrants a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Capobianco is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24. Defense attorney Jon Apo didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

12:30 p.m.

Jurors who found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend say the killing was especially cruel, a decision that will allow a judge to sentence him to life in prison without parole.

The jury reached the decision Tuesday after brief deliberations in the second phase of the trial against Steven Capobianco. He was convicted of murder and arson last week in the death of Carly “Charli” Scott, who was five months pregnant with Capobianco’s child when she disappeared in 2014.

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with the possibility of parole. The jury deciding that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel” means Capobianco can receive an enhanced sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

10:40 a.m.

Jurors who found a Maui man guilty of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend must now decide whether the killing was especially heinous.

They began deliberating Tuesday in the second phase of the trial against Steven Capobianco. They found him guilty last week of murder and arson in the death of Carly “Charli” Scott, who was five months pregnant with Capobianco’s child when she disappeared in 2014.

Deputy Maui Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera says the multiple stab wounds to Scott’s abdomen show that Capobianco made her suffer. Defense attorney Jon Apo suggests Scott died a quick death with less suffering.

Capobianco faces life in prison. This verdict will determine whether he can receive an enhanced sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole.