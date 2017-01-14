Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Protests shutdown far-right speaker at UC Davis
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Thousands expected for Martin…

Thousands expected for Martin Luther King Jr. march

By JESSICA GRESKO January 14, 2017 2:54 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands are expected in Washington for a march organizers say is designed to “protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” and to “preserve the legacy of President Barack Obama.”

The National Action Network, the group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, is sponsoring Saturday’s “We Shall Not Be Moved” march and rally ahead of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Participants are gathering near the Washington Monument. Organizers’ plan is to march down Independence Avenue to a park near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. A rally at the end of the march is scheduled to begin at noon.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Weather could put a damper on things. The National Weather Service says snow, freezing rain and sleet are expected before noon followed by rain and freezing rain.

Advertisement

Topics:
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Thousands expected for Martin…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Protests shutdown far-right speaker at UC Davis