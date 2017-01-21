Sports Listen

Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 3

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:26 am
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi say three people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area.

Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said rescuers are still searching the stricken area for more possible victims.

Flynn said “massive damage” was reported in a three-county area that was struck by a tornado at around 4 a.m.

The three counties affected are Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting Interstate 59 north of Hattiesburg is closed due to debris. Downed power lines and debris have been reported over a wide area. The public is asked to avoid travelling.

