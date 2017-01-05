Sports Listen

Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:57 am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana tourism official has been placed on paid administrative leave after inadvertently sharing an adult video on her employer’s Instagram account while on business in Baton Rouge.

The half-hour video with nudity went live on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Instagram account Dec. 19 and sent notifications to followers. .

Board President Jerry Madden tells The Minden Press-Herald (http://bit.ly/2iErXOP) that placing Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lynn Dorsey on leave is not a disciplinary action.

Dorsey has said it was a “horrible, honest mistake.” She said she intended to send a private message to her husband, but was a new Instagram user and pressed the wrong button.

Madden said Dorsey has done a great job for many years. He said the board will review the situation at its next meeting later this month.

Information from: Minden Press-Herald, http://www.press-herald.com/

