Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story Police: Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide Next Story Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Troopers: Driver on phone…

Troopers: Driver on phone before truck fell from overpass

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 7:18 am
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man received a ticket after a dash-cam in his truck showed him using a cellphone just before the semitrailer he was driving plunged off an Interstate 75 overpass near Tampa.

Authorities say 49-year-old Samuel R. Colon Jr. was seriously injured Jan. 4. According to troopers, when another vehicle changed lanes in front of him, Colon swerved and the rig hit a barrier wall, overturned and fell onto the road below.

Troopers issued a citation Tuesday for using a cellphone while operating a commercial motor vehicle. A first offense comes with a $500 fine.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The patrol’s report says the dashboard video in the truck shows Colon steering with one hand while tapping the cellphone with the other. He quickly grabbed the wheel and swerved as soon as he looked back at the road.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Troopers: Driver on phone…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story Police: Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide Next Story Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday