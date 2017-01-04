Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story 10 Things to Know for Today Next Story Southern states bracing for potential of snow, sleet, ice
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Troopers: Passenger held Lyft…

Troopers: Passenger held Lyft driver against her will

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:56 am
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed Lyft passenger has been arrested after holding his driver against her will in Orlando.

News outlets report that troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say 20-year-old Christopher Tyree Epperson was charged Tuesday with false imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Highway patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says Epperson asked the driver to take him to several dark places, including one specific location if she ever wanted to see her children again.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Troopers say he also tried to take her cellphone.

Advertisement

The driver pulled into a highway patrol station and flagged down a trooper.

Authorities say Epperson tried to run away when they asked him what was in his pockets. Troopers say the suspect was carrying a loaded handgun, duct tape and gloves.

It’s unclear if Epperson has an attorney.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Troopers: Passenger held Lyft…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story 10 Things to Know for Today Next Story Southern states bracing for potential of snow, sleet, ice