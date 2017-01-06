Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Previous Story The Latest: FedEx: Storm causes big problems at Memphis hub
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US belief missing journalist…

US belief missing journalist is alive boosts parents’ hopes

By JUAN A. LOZANO January 6, 2017 12:09 pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — The parents of a Houston journalist taken hostage in Syria in 2012 say their hope their son will come home safely has never wavered.

That faith recently got a boost from U.S. officials, who told the family that they have high confidence Austin Tice is alive.

Tice’s parents got the update about their son late last year from James O’Brien, President Obama’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Marc Tice, Austin Tice’s father, told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday the latest update shows that efforts to secure his son’s release need to continue.

Advertisement

The State Department has said the U.S. continues working to gather information about Tice, who disappeared in August 2012 while covering the civil war in Syria. It’s not clear what entity is holding him.

Topics:
Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » US belief missing journalist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

U.S. News

Previous Story The Latest: FedEx: Storm causes big problems at Memphis hub