Washington Monument’s lights are on the blink again

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 6:51 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Monument’s lights have gone out for the second time in a week.

The National Park Service said on its official Twitter account that power went out at the 555-foot-tall, marble and granite obelisk Monday evening. The agency says staff is trying to diagnose the issue and make repairs.

The lights went out on the monument about 7 p.m. Jan. 3, but officials say the lights were on when electricians arrived the next morning. The outage was blamed on the monument’s automated lighting system being out of sync.

The monument has been closed to visitors since August because of ongoing problems with its elevator, which carries visitors to an observation deck near the top.

In December, officials announced a $2 million to $3 million project to modernize the elevator.

