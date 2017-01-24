Wife of artist colony leader apologizes about deadly blaze

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The wife of the founder of a ramshackle Oakland artists’ colony where dozens of people burned to death in a fire last month says she’s sorry about what happened but is angry about what she called “pretty terrible” treatment by the media and ex-neighbors.

The Bay Area News Group reports http://bayareane.ws/2jrIDqx ) that Micah Allison, the wife of Derick Ion Almena, 46, the Ghost Ship warehouse’s master tenant, attended a City Council meeting Monday night at which the lawmakers reviewed ways to protect tenants and temporarily stop evictions from unpermitted live and work spaces.

Flames tore through the building, known as the “Ghost Ship,” during a dance party Dec. 2.

At Monday’s meeting, Allison said: “The main thing I wanted to say is how sorry I am for what happened on Dec. 2. I wish that more had been done before, because we carry a really heavy weight on our shoulders right now.”