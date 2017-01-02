Sports Listen

Woman investigating noise accidentally shoots herself

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:04 am
COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman in Rhode Island had taken out a gun to investigate a noise when she accidentally shot herself.

Coventry police say the woman slipped Friday night and the gun she was carrying discharged, striking her. She had been looking into a noise she heard from behind her home.

WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2iWGKBm ) reports the woman was taken to Kent Hospital to be treated for injuries. Her condition wasn’t clear.

A police investigation confirmed it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com

The Associated Press

