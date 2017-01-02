Woman investigating noise accidentally shoots herself

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman in Rhode Island had taken out a gun to investigate a noise when she accidentally shot herself.
Coventry police say the woman slipped Friday night and the gun she was carrying discharged, striking her. She had been looking into a noise she heard from behind her home.
WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2iWGKBm ) reports the woman was taken to Kent Hospital to be treated for injuries. Her condition wasn’t clear.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
A police investigation confirmed it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
___
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com