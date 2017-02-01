Sports Listen

1 dead, 4 hurt in LA-area mountain ice disaster

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:08 pm < a min read
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and four people have been injured after falling down an ice chute in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department says the five were found Saturday at the 7,000-foot level east of Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.

The area is called the Islip Saddle. It’s about 20 miles north of Azusa.

He says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with head and back injuries and hypothermia.

Two other people also were hospitalized, one with a wrist injury and one with chest pain. Both also had hypothermia.

A fifth person was treated at the scene for a minor wrist injury.

