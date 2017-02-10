10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. MAHERSHALA ALI WINS BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR OSCAR FOR ‘MOONLIGHT’

It has been a breakout year for the actor, who starred on the Netflix series “Luke Cage” and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, “Hidden Figures.”

2. TRUMP’S CHOICE TO BE NAVY SECRETARY WITHDRAWS

Businessman Philip Bilden is citing concerns about privacy and separating himself from his business interests.

3. WHAT NEW DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN PLEDGES

Tom Perez vows to unite a fractured party, rebuild it at all levels and reach out to chunks of rural America.

4. IRAQI TROOPS ADVANCE IN MOSUL

The assault against Islamic extremists is bringing a surge of casualties — at least 30 Iraqi security forces and more than 200 civilians were killed or wounded in the last three days.

5. WHERE CHRISTIANS FLEE TERROR

Egypt’s Christians fearing attacks by Islamic State militants are leaving the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula after sectarian killings there raised accusations the government is failing to protect the minority.

6. MARDI GRAS CRASH SUSPECT’S ALCOHOL LEVEL 3 TIMES LEGAL LIMIT

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is charged with first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.

7. JOSEPH WAPNER, STAR OF ‘THE PEOPLE’S COURT,’ DEAD AT 97

His affable, no-nonsense approach attracted many fans, putting the show in the top five in syndication at its peak.

8. HOW STORM CHASERS HONOR “TWISTER” STAR BILL PAXTON

They post GPS coordinates on a map of Tornado Alley using a nonprofit called Spotter Network to spell out the actor’s initials “BP.”

9. SAMSUNG DELAYS ITS NEW FLAGSHIP PHONE

Instead, it chooses to spotlight new Android and Windows tablets, which will carry the Galaxy brand and come with many of the Note 7’s features.

10. WHO STEALS VICTORY AT DAYTONA 500

Kurt Busch has a monster start to the season with a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled race.