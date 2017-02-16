16-year-old victim in Ohio school shooting back home

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect.
Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home. A video showed well-wishers greeting the teen as he was driven past them.
Logan Cole was hospitalized in Columbus with injuries from the shooting that required surgery.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. Serna is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts. He has denied the charges.
A Champaign County judge on Friday ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at the request of his attorney.