4 men killed in shooting in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say four people have been shot and killed in a shooting after an argument at a nightclub in Yazoo City.
Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells WLBT-TV that the four men were shot early Monday morning after an argument at the Club 66 nightclub.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers tells WJTV-TV that two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two wounded men were taken to a hospital, where they died.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Names of the victims were not immediately released, and few other details were known early Monday.