6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 8:03 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Six teenagers have fallen through ice into an off-limits pond in New York’s Central Park but have been rescued.

It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off.”

Police and fire rescue units including divers responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water.

A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

U.S. News
