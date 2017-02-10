Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Affidavit: Woman bought ammunition…

Affidavit: Woman bought ammunition during killing spree

By FREIDA FRISARO February 10, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — An arrest warrant says a 37-year-old woman accused in the deaths of four women was “a willing participant” and bought ammunition before a two-state killing spree ended with the other suspect fatally shooting himself in a motel room as a SWAT team closed in.

Mary Rice faces multiple charges in Alabama and Florida in the women’s deaths. She surrendered Tuesday in West Point, Georgia, where she had been holed up with William “Billy” Boyette.

The arrest report says Boyette had been living with Rice.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

In Florida, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told local news outlets Rice had several opportunities to break away from Boyette as she went in and out of stores.

Advertisement

The affidavit says investigators found a Wal-Mart receipt in a car stolen from a victim that indicates Rice bought ammunition, hand warmers and a sleeping bag.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Affidavit: Woman bought ammunition…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended